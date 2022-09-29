Gigi Hadid Slays In A Plunging Silver Mesh Sheer Dress On Chloe Runway At PFW: Photos

Gigi Hadid has been taking fashion month by storm and her latest runway look may just be our favorite. The 27-year-old strutted down the Chloe catwalk during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, when she wore a see-through silver dress with an incredibly low neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Gigi’s sleeveless dress featured a scoop neckline that was so low, her full chest was almost on display. The fitted frock hugged her frame perfectly and the mesh was see-through, showing off her long legs. Beneath the top half of the dress, Gigi wore a metallic silver mini dress and she topped her look off with silver platform sandals.

As for her glam, Gigi’s long blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in beach waves while she barely rocked any makeup. Her face was fresh and untouched except for some silver eyeshadow in the inner corners of her lids and a matte nude lip.

Gigi has been strutting down a slew of runways this past month and even her off-duty style has been chic. Just the other day, Gigi was at Milan Fashion Week when she walked the Versace catwalk in a skintight black long-sleeve dress with cutouts on the neck and waist. She accessorized the hooded maxi with a pair of sky-high, black platform heels.

Later that evening, Gigi left the Versace show when she wore a plunging long-sleeve red top tucked into a matching mini skirt. Her shirt featured a cowl neckline that was super low, revealing that she was braless underneath. The mini skirt showed off her toned legs and it was decorated with leather fringe tassels hanging off the sides.