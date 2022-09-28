Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Daughter, 15, Looks Just Like Mom As They Bond At Paris Fashion Week

Mom and daughter date night! Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona had a great time as they attended the Christian Dior womenswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 27. Ramona, 15, was totally her mom’s mini-me, as the two enjoyed the show. Maggie, 44, looked incredibly happy to get to watch the fashion event with her daughter.

Both the actress and her daughter looked incredibly stylish as they attended the event. The Lost Daughter director rocked a sheer black outfit, with a circular pattern on the sleeves as they watched the show. When they posed for a photo together, she put a black dress on over it. She also showed off a shorter haircut.

While her mom went for an all-black look, Ramona went for a gray, plaid dress. For the portrait alongside her mom, she put on a matching coat and sported black and white dress shoes, and she held a stylish purse. While Maggie has a shorter hair style now, Ramona’s long brown hair looks so similar to many of her mom’s classic looks. Even though she’s her mom’s look-alike, Ramona was slightly taller than Maggie when they posed for the photo together.

Besides Ramona, Maggie has one younger daughter Gloria, 10. She had both girls with her husband Peter Sarsgaard, who she’s been married to since 2009. While it seems that the actress keeps both of her daughters out of the spotlight for the most part, she’s been spotted out and about with Ramona on quite a few recent occasions.

Besides the Paris Fashion Week event, Ramona also accompanied her mom to the Gotham Independent Film Awards, back in November. It was clearly joyous occasion and excellent chance for Maggie to share a special moment with her daughter, because she took home three awards for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter. She won awards for Best Feature, Best Screenplay, and the Bringham Ray Breakthrough Director Award.