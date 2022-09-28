Lizzo Play President Madison’s Never Before Played Crystal Flute In Concert: Watch

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lizzo is already a legend in the eyes of the music world. But the 34-year-old Detroit native made her way into history books on Tuesday night when she became the very first person to play a one-of-a-kind crystal flute, owned by President James Madison and loaned to her by the Library of Congress.

The singer, rapper, and trained flutist — born Melissa Viviane Jefferson — shared the history-making moment on her Twitter on Sep. 28, posting a video of her performance at Washington D.C’s Capital One Arena and tweeting, “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE. NOW YOU HAVE.”

She looked irresistible while on stage in a glittering skin-toned leotard and long curls down her back. Walking to the side of the stage, the “Good as Hell” songstress carefully took the flute from someone from the Library Of Congress.

Lizzo was clearly in awe of the instrument, which was made in 1813 in honor of Madison’s second inauguration. Taking a moment to find her fingering, she told the crowd, “It’s crystal. It’s like playing out of a wine glass. Be patient.”

Then, she had the flute singing, eyes wide as made the instrument trill. Triumphant, Lizzo wiggled her backside before raising the crystal-covered song stick into the air. She made sure to keep the flute safe as she walked it back to its handler. Exploding with excitement, the star got back to the mic and said, “B****, I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s.

The unlikely pairing came together after Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden tagged Lizzo in a tweet about the library’s flute collection, which includes over 1800 instruments. Carla invited the songstress “to come see” the collection’s crown jewel “and even play a couple when you are in D.C. next week.” The Librarian-in-Chief added, “Like your song they are ‘Good as hell,'” with a winking emoji. Lizzo was all-in, tweeting back, “IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!”

Lizzo is no amateur when it comes to the flute. She began playing in 5th or 6th grade and even dreamed of being a concert flutist at one point. “I really saw myself sitting in a symphony,” the star told CBS in a 2019 interview where she proudly declared herself a “band geek.”