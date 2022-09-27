Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Completely Nude In 50th Birthday Photo Shoot: ‘I Feel So Good’

Gwyneth Paltrow is always shocking us no matter what she does and that’s exactly what she did for her 50th birthday. Gwyneth’s birthday was on Sept. 27, and to celebrate, she posted a photo shoot of herself completely naked on her website, Goop. In the photos, Gwyneth was completely naked while half of her body was painted in metallic gold paint.

For the photo shoot, Gwyneth stripped down completely naked while covered in gold body paint. In the photos, Gwyneth covered up her private parts with her hands, while the silhouette of her body was on full display. She had her blonde hair slicked back and pin-straight while half was left blonde and the other half was painted gold.

Gwyneth told Goop about the photo shoot, “All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked.” She continued to share, “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

Meanwhile, Goop posted photos from the shoot to the Instagram page, captioning the photos, “There are birthday suits and then there are *birthday suits*. Happy 50th birthday, GP.”

Before the shoot, celebrity makeup artist, Lottie, revealed what she did to prep Gwyneth, “I was going to be painting GP gold, so I had to make sure the skin on her face and body was very, very moisturized.” Gwyneth hilariously responded, “I have never felt so moisturized.”