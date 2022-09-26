Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”

Keely’s friends and fans shared their love in the comments section. “Happy birthday, beautiful, soulful [Keely],” wrote Cindy Crawford. “The most inspiring couple there ever was. Love you and HBD Queen Keely. Love you dearly too,” wrote Lyndie Benson. “Happy Birthday ‘nutty Keely’ the sweetest ever!” added Rita Wilson, while Anna Friel said a string of heart emojis after her “Awwwww” comment. “Happy happy birthday,” said Roma Downey. “We love you, Keely.”

This proclamation of birthday love came nearly two months after Pierce celebrated his and Keely’s 21st wedding anniversary. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again,” the actor captioned a throwback photo of the day. In the pic, Keely is a blushing bride, and Pierce stands in his wedding tuxedo.

“He was captivating,” Keely told PEOPLE in 2001 about first meeting her husband-to-be. “Tall, dark, and handsome–everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, ‘Wow! Wow!’… we talked until 3 in the morning. I understand why women find him sexy because he is an appealing man. He likes and appreciates women. … He’s intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul.”

In September, Pierce posed with sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a feature in GQ magazine. In the interview, Dylan reflected on his father’s warm personality and his first impressions of fame. “I always thought he had a lot of friends, growing up,” he told GQ. “People would come up to him in the street, and he’s like the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a really long time.”