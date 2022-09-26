Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan

The youngest children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen exiting their posh 5-star hotel in Milan, Italy with their siblings. See photos of them here!

September 26, 2022 3:21PM EDT
Chicago Psalm West
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Milan, ITA - *EXCLUSIVE* - North West, Saint West (behind the bodyguard) Chicago West, and Psalm West along with racks of Dolce & Gabbana Suit bags leave Kim's 5 Star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Milan, Italy wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Yeezy and other designer clothing. Chicago was wearing the latest Unreleased D&G sunglasses and cowgirl boots. Pictured: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!

Chicago West
Chicago West steps out of her Milan hotel on Sept. 26, 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Chicago’s little brother Psalm looked like a little Kanye in gray jeans, a black hoodie, and Kanye’s Yeezy foam runner shoes. Kanye often wears hoodies, as seen in the final image below, and even sold $95 hoodies through his Yeezy Gap collection. Like Chicago, Psalm’s curly hair was left down. North was also photographed and donned baggy black cargo-style pants, a white graphic tee, and platform boots. While Saint was also present, he walked behind the D&G clothing racks and was therefore not photographed. Kim, 41, and Kanye, 45, were not photographed during this particular outing either, but are both in Europe.

Psalm West
Psalm West looked like a mini Kanye West during Milan Fashion Week 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Kim, for instance, was seen grabbing dinner with her family on the night of Sept. 25 wearing a show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana leopard print corset bodysuit. She wore matching tights underneath the bodysuit as well as a long, leopard-print trench coat she styled slightly off her shoulders. Thigh-high leopard print boots and a small purse completed her wild look. In another photo, she smiled wide as she hugged North, who was in her seemingly go-to getup of baggy black pants, a white tee, and platform shoes.

Kanye West Kim Kardashian
Chicago seems to have taken after Kim’s gorgeous skin and long eyelashes (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The previous day, the SKIMS founder hit the runway to close out Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer ’23 show after debuting her Ciao Kim collection she designed with them. She lit up the catwalk in a form-fitting, spaghetti strap dress that was covered in sparking black rhinestones. Her bleach blonde hair was styled in a sophisticated updo and she wore a large cross around her neck. Kim proudly waved to the crowd alongside designers Domenico Dolce and ‎Stefano Gabbana.

Kanye West
Psalm wore a hoodie just like his father often does (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Kanye and his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk were spotted in London, England hugging backstage at the Burberry fashion show on Sept. 26. The former GAP partner, 45, and model, 36, had a quick and seemingly pleasant conversation at the event and Irina was even was overheard saying, “I’ve got you,” to Kanye. As fans know, Irina and Kanye have known each other for over a decade. She appeared in his “power” music video in 2010 and she has modeled for Yeezy. The pair also dated briefly in the summer of 2021.

