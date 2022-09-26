Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan

Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!

Meanwhile, Chicago’s little brother Psalm looked like a little Kanye in gray jeans, a black hoodie, and Kanye’s Yeezy foam runner shoes. Kanye often wears hoodies, as seen in the final image below, and even sold $95 hoodies through his Yeezy Gap collection. Like Chicago, Psalm’s curly hair was left down. North was also photographed and donned baggy black cargo-style pants, a white graphic tee, and platform boots. While Saint was also present, he walked behind the D&G clothing racks and was therefore not photographed. Kim, 41, and Kanye, 45, were not photographed during this particular outing either, but are both in Europe.

Kim, for instance, was seen grabbing dinner with her family on the night of Sept. 25 wearing a show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana leopard print corset bodysuit. She wore matching tights underneath the bodysuit as well as a long, leopard-print trench coat she styled slightly off her shoulders. Thigh-high leopard print boots and a small purse completed her wild look. In another photo, she smiled wide as she hugged North, who was in her seemingly go-to getup of baggy black pants, a white tee, and platform shoes.

The previous day, the SKIMS founder hit the runway to close out Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer ’23 show after debuting her Ciao Kim collection she designed with them. She lit up the catwalk in a form-fitting, spaghetti strap dress that was covered in sparking black rhinestones. Her bleach blonde hair was styled in a sophisticated updo and she wore a large cross around her neck. Kim proudly waved to the crowd alongside designers Domenico Dolce and ‎Stefano Gabbana.

Meanwhile, Kanye and his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk were spotted in London, England hugging backstage at the Burberry fashion show on Sept. 26. The former GAP partner, 45, and model, 36, had a quick and seemingly pleasant conversation at the event and Irina was even was overheard saying, “I’ve got you,” to Kanye. As fans know, Irina and Kanye have known each other for over a decade. She appeared in his “power” music video in 2010 and she has modeled for Yeezy. The pair also dated briefly in the summer of 2021.