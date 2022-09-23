DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Multiple Times In New Song

DaBaby has his name back on everyone’s lips after he claimed he had an affair with Megan Thee Stallion in one of his new songs. On Friday (September 23), the controversial rapper released the album Baby on Baby 2, the sequel to his platinum-selling 2019 debut album, and in the song “Boogeyman” (below), he raps about bedding the Grammy winner right around the time of her alleged shooting incident with Tory Lanez. HollywoodLife has reached out to Megan’s reps for comment.

“You play with me that sh*t was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f**kin on Megan Thee Stallion,” the lyrics read. “Waited to say that sh*t on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

In April, Megan addressed the infamous 2020 shooting incident where she was left wounded after Tory allegedly shot her following an argument about leaving a party early. Megan said Tory was shooting over the window of the car door in her direction. She added, “I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

At the time of the shooting, Megan was reportedly dating Pardison Fontaine, whom DaBaby also brings up in the second verse of “Boogeyman”. “Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward,” DaBaby raps.

The drama between DaBaby and Megan escalated after the shooting incident at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami in July 21. After performing with Megan, DaBaby brought Tory out onstage during his set and the two performed their collaboration, “SKAT,” before doing a cover of Megan’s song, “Cash Sh*t.” At the onset of the performance, before Tory revealed himself in a costume, DaBaby said, “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” per Billboard.

Tory, who has denied any wrongdoing on social media, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was also later arrested again for reportedly violating a judge’s orders not to contact Megan. He posted bail on both occasions and his next court hearing is scheduled for November. Tory faces up to 22 years in prison.