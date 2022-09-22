Kim Kardashian Sits On The Iron Throne In Hilarious ‘House Of The Dragon’ Parody: Watch

To her 330 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian is already a queen, so its no stretch to have her playing royalty in a parody of HBO’s House of the Dragon. And that’s what happened during Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden when the host introduced a sketch of the Game of Thrones prequel called The Targashians, a play on House of the Dragon’s Targaryen family and Kim’s family’s eponymous reality show.

“Has everybody here been enjoying HBO’s House of the Dragon?” James asked the audience. “Well look, you’re not alone. In fact that show is so popular, there is already a brand-new spin-off, check it out.”

The spoof opens with James, in full-on Westeros gear, making decrees as the king, including pardoning an enemy. Suddenly Kim, also decked out in medieval finery, brings in the head of aforementioned enemy. “I literally just pardoned him!” James exclaims, with Kim replying, “Why? He’s so uninteresting. He added nothing to this kingdom.”

James and Kim are then seen in confessionals bickering over who should be seated at the Iron Throne. “Kim has made it very obvious that she wants to be queen, but let’s be clear, the Iron Throne is all mine,” explains James, as Kim goes through her credentials of why she should be the ultimate ruler of the land. “I run the Armored Shapewear line, the Greyscale Cosmetics company, dungeon reform,” Kim lists. “What else am I forgetting? Oh, body butter.”

However, she eventually comes together with James to make amends. “Hey, I know you’re mad,” she says. “I can see why I disrespected you when I beheaded Grayson Lannister. At the end of the day we’re family and family always comes first. Here, I got you a smoothie.”

It wouldn’t be much of a parody of the Kardashians’ own show if other family members weren’t involved. Therefore, Kris Jenner makes a hilarious cameo as the “momager of dragons,” explaining how she’s proud of her children making a name for themselves in the fantasy world. And then comes the big surprise: Kyle Jenner swinging an axe! Watch her hilarious appearance, above!