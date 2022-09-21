Halle Berry Straightens Her Short, Curly Hair In Gorgeous New Selfie

Halle Berry is always switching up her hairstyles and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 56-year-old posted a selfie to celebrate eight million followers on Instagram when she had her platinum blonde and black hair down and pin-straight. Usually, Halle has her short hair down in curls, so her new hairstyle was a pleasant surprise.

Halle posted the selfie with the caption, “Woke up to 8 million of you … the love is real and I’m sending all of it right back at you beautiful people! I’ve been busy working and enjoying a bit of quiet time to reflect, but I’ll be back strong with a vengeance soon!”

In the photo, Halle rocked a white crewneck sweatshirt while holding up a cup that had the number 8 written on it along with “thank you!.” Her super short, platinum blonde hair was straightened and pushed to the side while her shaved black hair underneath poked through.

In the past few months alone, Halle has switched up her hair color and hair texture. Just last month, she debuted a purple hair makeover featuring a curly top and dark black shaved hair underneath. She posted two photos with the caption, “I know I look like I’m doing nothing but my hair is quite busy.”

In the first photo, Halle’s hair was down in natural curls with the top dyed a bright purple and the bottom half left dark black. In the second photo, she smiled at the camera while showing off her new look.

Aside from dying her locks purple last month, she also showed off her naturally curly, platinum blonde hair while drinking straight out of a coconut and she looked fabulous.