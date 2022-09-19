‘RHOP’ Stars Shade Gizelle Bryant’s ‘Skunk Hair’ In ‘Offensive’ New Confessional Look

The stars of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' took their claws out, as they shaded Gizelle Bryant's new 'skunk hair' during a confessional preview on Sept. 19!

September 19, 2022 11:50PM EDT
Gizelle Bryant
Gizelle Bryant attends Hot in The Hamptons, hosted by Kristen Taekman and Flaviana Matata, at Thomas Halsey Homestead, in Southampton, NY Hot in The Hamptons 2019, Southampton, USA - 27 Jul 2019
Image Credit: Bravo

A new preview for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac just aired, and some of the show’s cast members are not a fan of some of the star’s new looks. Candiace Dillard-Bassett, 35, and her co-star, Karen Huger, 59, took to Twitter on Sept. 19 to call out the new hairdo of Gizelle Bryant, 52. “I think that the network has a responsibility to step in when our interview looks are criminally offensive. Because, my God today,” Candiace wrote. And Karen seemed to be in agreement and tweeted, “You’ve got to love her, Skunk Hair design and all #rhop.” Candiace even replied to Karen’s tweet by writing, “No, we don’t.”

During the Season 7 preview, Gizelle was seen in a confessional with platinum blonde hair and chunky brunette highlights. Although the new season does not premiere until Oct. 9, many viewers on Twitter are already anticipating this season’s drama. One Twitter user wrote, “Candiace and Karen dragging Gizelle already and the season hasn’t even started.” However, some fans were actually loving Gizelle’s new do. A separate person chimed in, “Unpopular opinion I love her look.”

Fans replied to both Candiace and Karen on Twitter, clapping back with thoughts of their own. An online sleuth told Candiace, “Work on your wigs before you speak on someone else’s style,” while someone else wrote to Karen and said, “You haven’t always looked your best either dear.” Ouch!

Gizelle Bryant
Gizelle Bryant will return for Season 7 of ‘RHOP’ on Oct. 9. (MJ Photos/Shutterstock)

But despite all the online drama, Gizelle seems unphased since she has not chimed in on the remarks on either Twitter or Instagram. On Sept. 18, the TV personality showed of a stunning photo of her gorgeous blonde tresses – this time without the highlights. She captioned the photo, “Happy Sunday!” And a few days prior she posted a TikTok of her full-mane with the caption, “Just saying hi.” Notably, she was not rocking the “skunk hair” in this post either.

Ahead of the Season 7 premiere on Oct. 7, Bravo released the trailer for the new season on Sept. 6, which you can watch here. The three housewives above are returning along with Season 6’s Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. This leaves the cast members of RHOP unchanged since the last season, but will have a bit of a twist with Charisse Jackson Jordan, 57, and her pal, Jacqueline Blake, joining as “friends of the cast.”

