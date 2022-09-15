Sarah Michelle Gellar Gets A Kiss From Daughter Charlotte, 12, During Rare Appearance Together

Like mother, like daughter! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr‘s 12-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze at a special screening of the her new Netflix teen drama Do Revenge, on September 14. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, brought Charlotte as her date to the screening, posing with her during the reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt. The pre-teen looked super chic in a hot pink power suit, paired with a white tank-top and white sneakers. Sarah rocked a glam gold mini-dress and sky-high stilettos.

Sarah and Freddie, who met in 1997 while they were filming

, just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1. The actress marked the milestone by

of their 2002 wedding to her Instagram page — and she also took the chance to call out

for doubting that their marriage would last.

I’ve never been more obsessed with a celebrity move than Sarah Michelle Gellar posting this on her insta story pic.twitter.com/fX228oe9zU — EthAn(na) Craft (@annnab123) September 2, 2022

Sarah and Freddie, 46, who are also parents to son Rocky , 9, are notoriously private when it comes to sharing pics of their kids so the sighting of Charlotte — who turns 13 on Sept. 20 — was a rare treat for fans.

On a long ago episode of The Howard Stern Show, the shock jock radio host asked Freddie: “So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won’t last?” The She’s All That star insisted that their relationship would “absolutely” last. But Howard wasn’t ready to let it go and said, “I wanna make a bet with you: In about 10 years you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money.’ ” Clearly Howard lost that bet and Sarah is ready to collect!

After posting the screenshots of the way-back convo between Freddie and Howard, she wrote her own message to Howard about the bet. “@SternShow What do you think?!?! I think you owe us,” the Cruel Intentions star wrote. Looks like it’s time for Howard to pay up!