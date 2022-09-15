Sarah Michelle Gellar Gets A Kiss From Daughter Charlotte, 12, During Rare Appearance Together

Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze is growing up fast -- and looking oh so fashionable.

By:
September 15, 2022 9:05PM EDT
Sarah Michelle Gellar Charlotte Prinze
Us Actor Freddie Prinze Jr and Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar Arrive For the Uk Film Premiere of Adam Shankman's Film 'Hairspray' Held at London's Odeon West End Cinema 05 July 2007 the Film is an Adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Production 'Hairspray' Featuring New and Original Material Based On John Water's 1988 Classic About Star-struck Teenagers On a Local Baltimore Dance Show Britain Cinema - May 2007
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY ** Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their family bump into Bradley Cooper and his family at the park in Pacific Palisades. The group starts conversing for a few minutes before heading to their cars. Bradley and Irina were at the park enjoying time with their daughter Lea. Pictured: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have some weekend fun with their two children Charlotte and Rocky in Santa Monica. The family stopped for a cold snack at Pinkberry after some shopping at Williams-Sonoma. Sarah held hands with her son Rocky as Freddie walked with his chatting adorable daughter Charlotte, in her little floral print dress. AKM-GSI 27 AUGUST 2016 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com or Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com
Image Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Like mother, like daughter! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr‘s 12-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze at a special screening of the her new Netflix teen drama Do Revenge, on September 14. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, brought Charlotte as her date to the screening, posing with her during the reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt. The pre-teen looked super chic in a hot pink power suit, paired with a white tank-top and white sneakers. Sarah rocked a glam gold mini-dress and sky-high stilettos.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Charlotte Prinze
Sarah Michelle Gellar gets a kiss from daughter Charlotte Prinze, 12, at the screening of her new Netflix movie ‘Do Revenge’ [Courtesy Netflix]
Sarah and Freddie, 46, who are also parents to son Rocky, 9, are notoriously private when it comes to sharing pics of their kids so the sighting of Charlotte — who turns 13 on Sept. 20 — was a rare treat for fans.  Sarah and Freddie, who met in 1997 while they were filming I Know What You Did Last Summer, just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1. The actress marked the milestone by sharing a photo of their 2002 wedding to her Instagram page — and she also took the chance to call out Howard Stern for doubting that their marriage would last.

On a long ago episode of The Howard Stern Show, the shock jock radio host asked Freddie: “So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won’t last?” The She’s All That star insisted that their relationship would “absolutely” last. But Howard wasn’t ready to let it go and said, “I wanna make a bet with you: In about 10 years you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money.’ ” Clearly Howard lost that bet and Sarah is ready to collect!

After posting the screenshots of the way-back convo between Freddie and Howard, she wrote her own message to Howard about the bet. “@SternShow What do you think?!?! I think you owe us,” the Cruel Intentions star wrote. Looks like it’s time for Howard to pay up!

