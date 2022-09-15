Nicki Minaj Channels Barbie As She Poses In Sexy Pink Outfit & Boots

Nicki Minaj looked like a Barbie doll when she rocked a tight, neon pink tube top with matching biker shorts & pink accessories in a sexy new video.

September 15, 2022 12:22PM EDT
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing Nicki Minaj loves to do, it is to channel Barbie and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video. The 39-year-old looked stunning in a skintight pink tube top with matching biker shorts and knee-high metallic pink boots and accessories.

In the video, Nicki had her shoulder-length dark hair half-up-half-down in waves while the center of her updo had a massive, furry pink hair tie. Nicki seduced the camera before bending over saying, “Dropped something,” and winking at the camera. She topped her look off with a massive gold and diamond necklace and a pair of pointed-toe, metallic pink leather heeled boots.

This is certainly not the first time Nick has channeled Barbie, in fact, she does it quite often. Just last week she posed in a life-size pink Barbie box that said, Nick James, in the corner as she wore a sexy black and red ensemble. She threw on a cropped, red leather motorcycle jacket with a black satin corset underneath and high-waisted black underwear.

The rapper styled her outfit with a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, dark red patent leather knee-high boots, red cat-eye sunglasses, and a voluminous curly hairstyle with front bangs.

Nicki is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and just last week she rocked an incredibly plunging denim top that was cut out on the chest. The halter-neck top showed off major cleavage while her waist was cinched in and flared into a peplum. She styled the revealing top with high-waisted, light-wash jeans, peep-toe black platform pumps, diamond hoop earrings, and a diamond necklace that read, “MAMA.”

