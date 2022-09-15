Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Cozies Up To Boyfriend Sam Hine In NYC: Photo

The date night in the Big Apple came after Ella Emhoff walked two catwalks during New York Fashion Week.

September 15, 2022 10:21PM EDT
Ella Emhoff and Sam Hine
Ella Emhoff Proenza Schouler presentation, Autumn Winter 2021, New York Fashion Week, USA - 18 Feb 2021
Manhattan, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend Sam Hine head to the Vogue party in Manhattan. The 23 year- old daughter of the vice president’s husband, Doug Emhoff has been one of the most buzzworthy personalities of NYFW where she has been spotted on and off the runway. On Tuesday the former Parsons fashion design student, walked the runway at the Maisie Wilen show in a head-to-toe balaclava dress inspired by a green screen. Pictured: Ella Emhoff, Sam Hine BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
NYFW Maisie Wilen Fashion Show, Runway- New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Ready To Wear Pictured: Model on the Catwalk Ref: SPL5485690 140922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 23, was spotted heading out for a New York City date night with her boyfriend Sam Hine, 28, on Sept. 15. The pair were photographed sharing an umbrella under drizzly night skies as they headed to a party for Vogue. Ella, a model, wore an oversized white button-down blouse and a black pleated skirt with a raw hemline and slit up the right side. She added platform combat boots to the edgy outfit and accessorized with a black and white shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Sam, a fashion writer for GQ, donned black slacks and a green and white plaid button-down covered in a graphic design. Sam held the black umbrella while Ella wrapped her right arm around his waist. Her long, red nails could be seen clutching onto him.

Ella Emhoff and Sam Hine
Ella Emhoff and Sam Hine step out in New York City on Sept. 15, 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Ella, who studied design at Parsons, had headlines spinning after walking the runways at New York Fashion Week this week. On Sept. 13, she walked the runway for the Maisie Wilen show in a bright green Balaclava dress that was covered in checkered black and white circles. She wore a green body suit under the dress that covered her hands and feet and wrapped around her head so that the only skin she had showing was her face. She completed the look with black platform heels.

Ella wore a more revealing outfit on Sept. 12 at the Prabal Gurung show, donning a bright green blouse that draped from its high neck down to her hips, leaving her skin open on her torso. She wore a black leather mini skirt that was decorated with a flower (that matched the flower on the neckline of the green top) and finished her sexy look with strappy black heels that crisscrossed up her shins.

Ella Emhoff at New York Fashion Week
Ella Emhoff showed off her flare for funky fashion at the Collina Strada presentation at New York Fashion Week, on Sept. 9, 2022 (Photo: Aurora Rose/Shutterstock)

Ella burst into the modeling scene after turning heads at the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden. Speaking of her fashion choice at the event, she told Vogue she dressed with a very certain theme in mind. “My mood board was very ‘little girl,’ in a sense, a lot of scalloped collars and big silhouette shoulders and small buttons,” she explained. “I was going for something girlier, to embrace my feminine side … because, like, how many times do you prepare yourself to attend an inauguration? This momentous of an event deserves a momentous outfit.” The budding model signed with IMG in early 2021.

