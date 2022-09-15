Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Cozies Up To Boyfriend Sam Hine In NYC: Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 23, was spotted heading out for a New York City date night with her boyfriend Sam Hine, 28, on Sept. 15. The pair were photographed sharing an umbrella under drizzly night skies as they headed to a party for Vogue. Ella, a model, wore an oversized white button-down blouse and a black pleated skirt with a raw hemline and slit up the right side. She added platform combat boots to the edgy outfit and accessorized with a black and white shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Sam, a fashion writer for GQ, donned black slacks and a green and white plaid button-down covered in a graphic design. Sam held the black umbrella while Ella wrapped her right arm around his waist. Her long, red nails could be seen clutching onto him.

Ella, who studied design at Parsons, had headlines spinning after walking the runways at New York Fashion Week this week. On Sept. 13, she walked the runway for the Maisie Wilen show in a bright green Balaclava dress that was covered in checkered black and white circles. She wore a green body suit under the dress that covered her hands and feet and wrapped around her head so that the only skin she had showing was her face. She completed the look with black platform heels.

Ella wore a more revealing outfit on Sept. 12 at the Prabal Gurung show, donning a bright green blouse that draped from its high neck down to her hips, leaving her skin open on her torso. She wore a black leather mini skirt that was decorated with a flower (that matched the flower on the neckline of the green top) and finished her sexy look with strappy black heels that crisscrossed up her shins.

Ella burst into the modeling scene after turning heads at the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden. Speaking of her fashion choice at the event, she told Vogue she dressed with a very certain theme in mind. “My mood board was very ‘little girl,’ in a sense, a lot of scalloped collars and big silhouette shoulders and small buttons,” she explained. “I was going for something girlier, to embrace my feminine side … because, like, how many times do you prepare yourself to attend an inauguration? This momentous of an event deserves a momentous outfit.” The budding model signed with IMG in early 2021.