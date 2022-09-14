Serena Williams Stuns In Skintight Midi Dress & Sneakers During NYFW: Photos

Serena Williams looked stunning when she rocked a skintight black midi dress with sneakers while out in NYC.

By:
September 14, 2022 2:27PM EDT
serena williams
View gallery
Actor Blake Lively attends the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors fashion show at Terminal 5, in New YorkNYFW Fall/Winter 2022 - Michael Kors - Front Row, New York, United States - 15 Feb 2022
Lori Harvey Michael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Lisa Rinna Michael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Serena Williams has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The 40-year-old headed out after being the special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when she wore a tight black plunging midi dress with gray sneakers.

serena williams
Serena Williams looked fabulous when she rocked a tight black midi dress with gray sneakers while out in NYC on Sept. 13. (Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Serena’s sleeveless black dress featured skinny straps and silver zipper details on both sides of the frock. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, diamond hoop earrings, silver bracelets, and her go-to gray and black sneakers. As for her glam, she had her brown hair slicked back into a low bun while parted in the middle. Later on that night, Serena rocked the same outfit on the show, but this time she threw on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with crystal straps.

serena williams
Serena Williams was the special guest on ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon when she wore the same dress with heels. (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Serena attended the Michael Kors fashion show when she rocked a fitted, hot pink suit with a sparkly pink sequin top underneath. She topped her look off with a pair of gray patent leather strappy heels.

Aside from this look, she wore a head-to-toe metallic silver, custom Balenciaga outfit featuring a skintight gown and matching long cape when she strutted down the runway at the Vogue World fashion show on Sept. 12.

Serena’s tight dress featured a high neck and hugged her frame while the cape draped over her shoulders and trailed behind her. She accessorized her dazzling look with a pair of massive round diamond earrings and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair slicked back into a low bun while parted in the middle while a smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

More From Our Partners

ad