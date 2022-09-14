Serena Williams Stuns In Skintight Midi Dress & Sneakers During NYFW: Photos

Serena Williams has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The 40-year-old headed out after being the special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when she wore a tight black plunging midi dress with gray sneakers.

Serena’s sleeveless black dress featured skinny straps and silver zipper details on both sides of the frock. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, diamond hoop earrings, silver bracelets, and her go-to gray and black sneakers. As for her glam, she had her brown hair slicked back into a low bun while parted in the middle. Later on that night, Serena rocked the same outfit on the show, but this time she threw on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with crystal straps.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Serena attended the Michael Kors fashion show when she rocked a fitted, hot pink suit with a sparkly pink sequin top underneath. She topped her look off with a pair of gray patent leather strappy heels.

Aside from this look, she wore a head-to-toe metallic silver, custom Balenciaga outfit featuring a skintight gown and matching long cape when she strutted down the runway at the Vogue World fashion show on Sept. 12.

Serena’s tight dress featured a high neck and hugged her frame while the cape draped over her shoulders and trailed behind her. She accessorized her dazzling look with a pair of massive round diamond earrings and gorgeous glam. She had her brown hair slicked back into a low bun while parted in the middle while a smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.