Jada Pinkett-Smith Celebrates ‘Bald Is Beautiful’ Day With Selfie 6 Mos. After Chris Rock’s Oscars Joke

In honor of Bald is Beautiful Day, which took place on September 13, Jada Pinkett-Smith, celebrated by sharing a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram. The 50-year-old posted a photo of herself in full glam with a deep red lip while wearing an ivory silk blouse.

Jada posted the photo with the caption, “Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair.” In the photo, she looked directly into the camera while rocking a sultry smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a deep red glossy lip. She styled her glam with a high-neck satin ivory blouse with ruffled on the front and a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

It has been six months since the traumatic 2022 Oscars night back in March when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada being bald, which led to Jada’s husband, Will Smith, slapping him on stage. The joke in question was when Chris said to Jada, who was sitting in the front row of the audience, “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright?”

While Jada and Will seemed to laugh it off at first, Will then changed his mind seconds later as he stormed the stage, slapped Chris across the face, then sat back down in his seat where he continued to yell. As he was walking back to his seat, Chris said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Once seated, Will angrily yelled at Chris, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” to which Chris, obviously shocked, said, “I’m going to, okay?” Four months after the incident, Will shared a video to his Instagram explaining his actions while apologizing to Chris. Although he admitted Chris wasn’t ready to speak to him yet, he continued to say, “Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable.”