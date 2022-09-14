Heidi Klum, 49, Sizzles In Sheer Lace-Up Dress During ‘AGT’ Season 17 Finale: Photos

Heidi Klum, 49, broke hearts all over the nation when she appeared on the Season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent, rocking a lace up, sheer dress that showed off her famous curves! In backstage pics, the iconic fashion model twirled to show off the light blue paneled dress with rhinestones, held together by sexy laces. She also wore a black, rhinestone studded bra and a pair of underwear beneath the jaw dropping dress, which accentuated the already outstanding look.

The AGT judge wore her sandy blonde tresses long around her shoulders, and completed the look with strappy heels and a glam makeup palette with smokey eyes. The drop dead gorgeous mother of four and wife of Tom Kaulitz, 33, seems to have effortless beauty, and that’s largely true. She opened up about her beauty secrets in an interview over a decade ago.

“I just get dressed and sometimes I’ll put on a light foundation,” she told Refinery29 in a May 2012 interview, at the height of her modeling fame. “I don’t really ‘dress-up’ when I go anywhere. Maybe a little bit of eyebrow filler and mascara. But when the sun is on my skin, I want it to go directly on my skin, and not through all these layers of junk.”

Much more recently, she revealed that her personal style comes down to her “personalities.” “I’m eclectic. Because I feel like I have so many different personalities, she told Yahoo Canada in July 2021, in part. “I don’t know about you, but I go in the closet and I’m like, ‘Well, what do I want to be today?’ Sometimes I kind of feel like hippie, you know, then I have my hair curly. And then you know, I have my sandals on and a long dress with flowers. And then another day, I’m like, ‘I feel I want to be really sexy today.’ I want to have [a] short little skirt and heels, you know?”

Heidi, ever the effervescent personality, also pointed out that she enjoys having “fun” with fashion. “I feel like clothes always underline our personality and who we are and we want to be that day,” she told the outlet. “So I don’t really have one style… it’s eclectic, and it’s kind of fun. I think I like I always like I like to have fun with patterns with prints. I don’t like to be somber. I like to have fun with fashion.”