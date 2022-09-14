Alexandra Daddario Slays In Revealing Crop Top & Pinstripe Suit At NYFW: Photos

Alexandra Daddario has been around the country and back this week and the actress just landed in NYC for New York Fashion Week. The 36-year-old attended the Michael Kors Spring Summer 2023 show on Sept. 14, when she wore a super tiny one-shoulder black crop top with a pinstripe suit.

Alexandra’s crop top was more like a bralette than it was a shirt and it put her entire bare, toned stomach and tiny waist on full display. She styled the little top with a pair of low-rise, straight-leg black striped trousers and a matching oversized blazer on top. The recently married star accessorized with a thin black leather belt, metallic silver strappy heels, and gorgeous glam.

Alexandra’s jet-black hair was down and parted to the side in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and matte, burnt red lip topped off her glam. Also in attendance at the event were Serena Williams, Melinda Gates, Vanessa Hudgens, and Nina Dobrev – just to name a few.

Serena looked amazing in a head-to-toe pink ensemble featuring a gitted suit with a sequin top underneath. Melinda looked elegant in a sleeveless black midi dress with a scoop neckline and a thick black leather belt around her waist. Meanwhile, Vanessa wore a plunging, skintight black jumpsuit with a super low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Nina opted for a sleeveless, white scoop-neck midi dress with a pair of over-the-knee, black leather boots.

Just the other day, Alexandra attended the Emmy Awards when she debuted her new hairstyle, done by hairstylist Marty Harper. She arrived on the red carpet with a short black, pin-straight bob, adding a bold red lip, done by makeup artist Lottie Stannard.

Not only was her glam on the Emmys red carpet gorgeous, but she made quite a statement in her dress. Alexandra rocked a completely sheer, taupe Dior Haute Couture gown that was covered in intricate beading and had a one-shoulder neckline, (which she is obviously loving lately).

The dress was completely see-through and revealed her bare chest through the bodice while the bottom half showed off her high-waisted nude underwear and bare legs. She accessorized her look with dazzling Boucheron jewels including a pair of dangling diamond earrings, while a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals tied her look together.