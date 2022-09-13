‘Teen Mom’ Preview: Leah Messer & Jaylan Decide To Take ‘The Next Step’ In Their Romance

Leah Messer will make her debut on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter during the Sept. 13 episode, and as you can see in this EXCLUSIVE preview obtained by HollywoodLife, she and boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are making big decisions about their future together. While out for a meal with her daughter, Addie, Leah and Jaylan start talking about how he gets along with all of her children. And then, Leah reveals how her sister and some others in her family have been asking, “What’s next?” for them. She mentions a “proposal, marriage, and kids”, which prompts Addie to ask Jaylan, “Do you want to be a dad?” But he doesn’t really answer the question — he just gets bashful and they all share a good laugh together.

Later that day, Jaylan tells Leah that it always “feels right” when he’s at her house with her three daughters. She agrees, so he suggests that they move in together. “It is a big move” in their relationship, she tells him, but she also says that she has “no doubts” about it. “I would put a stop to it [if I had doubts],” she said, “but I don’t [have any].”

“I’ve always wanted to own a home,” he says. “Really not even own a home, but just own a home with somebody that I love, and have a family. It really only makes sense for us to make that next step [and buy a house together].”

“I want to do it — it feels great,” Leah tells Jaylan before they say “I love you” to each other.

