Rosario Dawson Rocks Plunging, Sheer Corset Gown To The Emmy Awards

If there’s one thing for sure about Rosario Dawson, it is that she loves making a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The 43-year-old looked stunning when she wore an off-the-shoulder champagne dress with a completely sheer bodice and a satin skirt.

The top of Rosario’s dress featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline that was extremely plunging, revealing ample cleavage. The corset bodice was skintight and sheer, showing off her tiny waist and toned figure. The bottom half of the gown featured a skintight satin skirt that hugged her frame perfectly.

Rosario accessorized with a silver bedazzled clutch and a thin diamond and silver necklace. As for her glam, Rosario had her short dark hair slicked back and down while pin-straight. A sultry smokey eye with metallic shadow and a glossy nude lip tied her whole look together.

Rosario has been extremely busy lately as she just held her runway show for her brand, Studio 189, during New York Fashion Week. For the show, Rosario wore a blue patterned maxi dress with layered ruffle tiers and a colorful belt around her waist.

Meanwhile, when she was prepping for the show, she rocked a similar dress that was a bit shorter. She threw on a button-down shirt dress with short sleeves that featured blue and purple stripes. The midi dress was cinched-in at the waist but featured ruffled tiers on the skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather combat boots and had her short hair down and natural.