’Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Wears Sneakers Under Her Emmys Ball Gown: Photos

BELIEVE your eyes — there are sneakers gracing the Emmys golden carpet. However, they’ll be hard to spot as they are not-so-secretly being hidden behind all the tafta and tulle on Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham‘s Emmy Awards ball gown.

Hannah Waddingham reveals her #Emmys fashion secret, trainers under your dress.

Full gallery of carpet looks here: https://t.co/nxFB6EXDb2 | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/SeR55f3oCF — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

The Brit, who is nominated at the 2022 Emmys for her role as Rebecca on the hit AppleTV+ comedy, strolled out to the event looking pretty in pink to be sure. Checking her out from head to toe, the stunning, strapless gown featured a bedazzled, bone-in bodice that flowed effortlessly into a totally tulle bottom. And did we mention the jewels? She chose a BVLGARI High Jewelry Serpenti bracelet in yellow and white gold set with 55 marquise cut diamonds that she paired with matching earrings and ring for her special night.Truly, a princess moment — but there were no glass slippers under the dress.

“Let’s wear trainers underneath,” Hannah said proudly while being interviewed by Variety. And when it seemed too good to believe, she happily showed off her flat kicks, before adding: “It’s not as if I’m not tall enough!”

Hannah, who will next bee seen in Hocus Pocus 2, is nominated alongside several of her co-stars in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category. Her competition includes pals Juno Temple and Sarah Niles, but also Alex Borstein, Hannah Einbinder, Janelle James, Kate McKinnon, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

If she can’t manage to bring home the big prize, she did win last year, so it won’t be a huge loss. Then again, opportunities to be nominated for her hilarious role may be running thin. During her Variety interview, she also hinted that Ted Lasso may be wrapping up after season 3. “I’m not gonna lie it saddens me a bit,” she said, “because well, because I think it’s probably the last one. I don’t know that for sure … but I don’t want this ever end. I love playing her. I’d play her until her teeth fell out. “