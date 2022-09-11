Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Awkward Run-In At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both in attendance at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party, making for a potentially awkward run-in! The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, didn’t arrive together but were both photographed arriving for the disco themed affair in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Good American founder was glowing as she stepped out of a vehicle before heading into the venue, sporting what appeared to be a sparkling silver gown. She continued to embrace the disco aesthetic (the theme of the party) with her blonde curly hair that was giving serious ’70s vibes.

Meanwhile, Tristan wore a bright yellow tie dye shirt and black pants, leaving the button down slightly undone to show off his chest tattoo and flashy diamond chain necklace. The Canadian-born athlete also added sunglasses to his ensemble.

Khloe and Tristan just welcomed their second child via surrogate, a son, on Aug. 5 — months after they split once again. Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived via surrogate in Nov. 2021 after the two reconciled following a dramatic scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019 — but their latest romantic tryst was brief after the Toronto native once again cheated.

Last December, court documents revealed that Tristan had conceived another child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols. She gave birth to her child, a son named Theo, in Dec. 2021. The Kardashians on Hulu documented Khloe finding out about the news after older sister Kim Kardashian, 41, came across one of the initial news reports while at the gym — calling Khloe to inform her of the discovery. After a paternity test confirmed that Tristan was the father, he assumed responsibility for the child.

Khloe declined to publicly reveal that she and her ex were expecting another child, however, the Calabasas native confirmed reports in June after news began to circulate that she was about to become a mom of two. It’s unclear how the duo are proceeding to co-parent their son, however, the pair have both continued to remain actively involved with daughter True, 4, who they welcomed in April 2018.