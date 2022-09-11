Cate Blanchett’s Rarely Seen Daughter Edith, 7, Is Pretty As Mom’s Date At Venice Film Fest

Cate Blanchett, 53, showed off her cute daughter Edith, 7, when she brought her as a date to the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10. The actress was photographed walking beside the young one, who is rarely seen in public, while wearing a gorgeous black gown and heels as her hair was pulled back. Edith, whose father is Andrew Upton, wore her own pretty dark pink velvet dress and multi-colored wedged sandals and had her hair in a similar style to her mom’s.

Cate’s mother, June, also joined the duo at the event and wore a black blazer with a floral print and black pants. She kept Edith close as Cate greeted crowds and waved at cameras. The beauty also posed on a red carpet and marked a memorable occasion when she won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar earlier in the day.

Cate and Edith’s latest outing comes after Cate was recently spotted filming her Apple+ show Disclaimer in Notting Hill. The new series is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will also star Sacha Baron Cohen, Hoyeon, Kevin Kline and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight and Cate’s character’s name is Catherine Ravenscroft.

In addition to Disclaimer, Cate’s got a number of upcoming films she just finished filming. They include The School for Good and Evil, Pinocchio, and Borderlands. She also narrated the 2022 documentary Ukraine: Life Under Attack: Dispatches.

When Cate’s not busy filming, she’s attending other star-studded events and wowing with stylish looks. Earlier this year, she attended the SAG Awards in a black sleeveless plunging dress and looked incredible. She accessorized with earrings and had her shoulder-length hair down as she smiled for cameras on the carpet of the event.