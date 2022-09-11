Cate Blanchett’s Rarely Seen Daughter Edith, 7, Is Pretty As Mom’s Date At Venice Film Fest

Cate Blanchett looked gorgeous in a black gown as her adorable daughter Edith walked beside her in a velvet dress, during the star-studded event.

By:
September 11, 2022 1:47PM EDT
Cate Blanchett, Edith
View gallery
Julianne Moore'Tar' premiere, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 01 Sep 2022
Cate Blanchett and her daughter Edith Vivian Patricia Upton attending the Closing Red Carpet ahead of the Closing Ceremony during the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Mostra) in Venice, Italy on September 10, 2022. Venice Closing Red Carpet, Italy - 10 Sep 2022
Venice, ITALY - The American Actor Brad Pitt spotted leaving Venice Airport with friends during his time at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett, 53, showed off her cute daughter Edith, 7, when she brought her as a date to the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10. The actress was photographed walking beside the young one, who is rarely seen in public, while wearing a gorgeous black gown and heels as her hair was pulled back. Edith, whose father is Andrew Upton, wore her own pretty dark pink velvet dress and multi-colored wedged sandals and had her hair in a similar style to her mom’s.

Cate Blanchett, Edith
Cate Blanchett and her daughter Edith at the Venice Film Festival. (Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Cate’s mother, June, also joined the duo at the event and wore a black blazer with a floral print and black pants. She kept Edith close as Cate greeted crowds and waved at cameras. The beauty also posed on a red carpet and marked a memorable occasion when she won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar earlier in the day.

Cate Blanchett, Edith
Another photo of the mother and daughter in Venice. (Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Cate and Edith’s latest outing comes after Cate was recently spotted filming her Apple+ show Disclaimer in Notting Hill. The new series is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will also star Sacha Baron Cohen, Hoyeon, Kevin Kline and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight and Cate’s character’s name is Catherine Ravenscroft.

In addition to Disclaimer, Cate’s got a number of upcoming films she just finished filming. They include The School for Good and Evil, Pinocchio, and Borderlands. She also narrated the 2022 documentary Ukraine: Life Under Attack: Dispatches.

When Cate’s not busy filming, she’s attending other star-studded events and wowing with stylish looks. Earlier this year, she attended the SAG Awards in a black sleeveless plunging dress and looked incredible. She accessorized with earrings and had her shoulder-length hair down as she smiled for cameras on the carpet of the event.

More From Our Partners

ad