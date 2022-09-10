Jordyn Woods Models Kanye West’s Yeezy Sunglasses 3 Years After Drama With Kardashians

Jordyn Woods, 24, looked gorgeous in her latest social media photos. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner showed her support for Kim Kardashian‘s ex Kanye West by wearing futuristic-looking sunglasses from his new Yeezy Gap line, in a series of snapshots she shared on Instagram on Sept. 8. She had her long hair down and parted in the middle as she wore a long-sleeved black top and gloves with the eyewear.

The beauty, who was joined by her little sister Jodie, also showed off natural-looking makeup that brought out some of her best features. She had her hand on her head in some of the snapshots and leaned her head to the side while looking confident. “YZYSHDZ,” she wrote in the caption for the photos, which received a lot of compliments.

“That’s right wear those shades girls,” one follower wrote while another called the photos “iconic.” Others left heart emojis and talked about how great the outfit looked on her. One fan also pointed out how much the sisters looked alike in the photos.

Jordyn’s latest Instagram post comes after she made headlines for sharing photos of herself modeling a green bikini under a green mesh dress. She was spending time on a vacation in Jamaica with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and seemed to be having a great time. Red sunglasses also topped off her epic look.

Jordyn’s been getting a lot of attention on her own for her influence on social media and beyond ever since she and Kylie went their separate ways due to her headline-making kiss with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, in 2019. Although the scandal brought on a lot of controversy and judgment from others, the beauty has proven to overcome her past and make a positive name for herself. As far as whether or not she’s patched things up with the KarJenners, Khloe admitted to not speaking with her since the scandal during Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain in 2021, but she has no ill feelings toward her. “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn,” she said.