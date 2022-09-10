Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Received Mom’s Jewelry For 16th Birthday

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, who was only five months old when her mother died, received a very sentimental gift for her 16th birthday on Sept. 7. The teen was given a “special” piece of her late mom’s jewelry from her dad, Larry Birkhead, according to one source, and it came from a collection that the model’s ex kept since her death in 2007. “Larry has saved all of Anna’s jewelry and he chose a special piece to give to Dannielynn for her sweet 16,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s very private about everything when it comes to his daughter but one thing he says all the time is that he won’t ever spoil her. He takes that seriously because he feels it’s important to keep her feet on the ground,” the insider added. “So, even though she wanted a new Tesla for her birthday he isn’t just handing that to her, he’s a doting dad but he’s conservative when it comes to material stuff. And it seems to be working because by all accounts she’s a really lovely girl, he’s done a great job raising her.”

It turns out the jewelry wasn’t the only incredible birthday gift Dannielynn received. “Dannielynn wanted a puppy for her birthday, so a puppy she got,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “She is such a good kid and looks so much like her mother that it jars Larry sometimes. Larry cannot believe how fast she’s grown up. For those who have known her for her entire life, seeing her grow up into this beautiful young woman has been a joy. Everyone is so proud of her, and her mom definitely would be too.”

In addition to giving her the memorable gifts, Larry shared a sweet birthday tribute to Dannielynn on social media. It included a collage of photos of the two of them and a loving message.

Dannielynn was given full custody of Larry when Anna died from a drug overdose at the age of 39. The father and daughter are very private when it comes to their life together, but they make public appearances once in a great while, especially at the annual Kentucky Derby events. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote in the message. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!”

“Stay off your local roads because Dannielynn is 16!” he jokingly continued before ending with some bittersweet last words: “Mom is looking down!”