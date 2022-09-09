’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Preview: Kim & Usman Finally Get To Stay In Same Room

Kim has arrived in Nigeria, and she’s ready to spend a lot of quality time with Usman. Despite having “difficult works” to do during this trip, Usman says that they’re going to have a “fun time” these first couple of days. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 11 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Usman orders champagne and room service for him and Kim.

For Kim, she’s stoked that there’s only one hotel room. She will be staying with Usman, finally. “We’re in the same room. Like, there’s no more conversations about that. It’s just like, yeah, we’re in the same room. There’s no question anymore.” She adds with a wink, “I’m excited to see where tonight goes.”

Kim has also brought gifts to help them celebrate. She gives Usman a T-shirt with their picture on it. She has matching “king” and “queen” bracelets for them as well. “This is romantic, honestly, I love it,” Usman tells Kim.

Kim is from San Diego and has traveled to Nigeria prepared to propose to Usman. Unfortunately for her, neither partner’s family seems to support the union. Kim’s son Jamal worries that she’s moving too fast, while Usman’s mother frets about him marrying an older woman who is not able to have children. There is nearly a 20-year age gap between Kim, 51, and Usman, 33.

As her stay in Nigeria continues, Kim learns the hard way that two’s company and three’s a crowd as the prospect of Usman taking a second wife looms. Adamant that she must be his first wife, Kim is frustrated by Usman’s family’s determination to set him up with a younger woman before she marries him. The series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.