Tilda Swinton Supports Ukraine With Yellow Hair Makeover In Venice: Before & After Photos

Tilda Swinton, 61, showed her support for Ukraine with a powerful new hair color at a press conference on Sept. 6. The Oscar-winner sported bright-yellow highlights in her signature platinum blonde hair to advocate Ukraine amid their ongoing war with Russia. Tilda stepped out at the Venice International Film Festival with her statement locks to promote her upcoming film The Eternal Daughter, which is directed by Joanna Hogg.

The iconic actress is known to make bold choices with her fashion each time she graces the red carpet and other press-filled events. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Tilda said at the press conference on Tuesday. For that particular event, the Doctor Strange star wore an oversized blue and white striped button-down blouse, opting for the other shade of the Ukrainian flag. She also paired the look with a gorgeous burnt orange beaded necklace, finishing the look with a sleek comb-over.

Later that evening, she hit the red carpet in an ultra-glamorous gown adorned with sequins. Tilda attended the Venice International Film Festival premiere for the film wearing a floor-length periwinkle blue gown by the designer Haider Ackermann. The elegant number glistened on the red carpet under the sun. The 61-year-old also paired the dress with matching periwinkle blue pumps and two large cocktail rings.

She swapped out her comb over for a more dramatic hair style, which was described as a “sculptural faux hawk”, by Vogue. She wore the now-famous ombre look carefully gelled up with trimmed down sides, which made her appear effortlessly cool.

The Eternal Daughter sees Tilda take on two eerie roles in the ghost movie, as she plays not only the daughter but the mother as well, according to Reuters. Both of the characters take a spooky trip down memory lane and visit their family’s dark past. And when it came to the decision regarding Tilda’s double role, Joanna knew it was the perfect choice. “(It) took me less than a millisecond to realize that was the perfect choice to make,” the director told Reuters. Now that sounds like a spine-chilling thrill to us!