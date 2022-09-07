Gigi Hadid Rocks Corset & Barbie Pink Shirt At Brand Launch Party: Photos

Gigi Hadid was the hostess with the mostess at the launch party of her new clothing brand, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on Sept. 6. The 27-year-old looked amazing when she wore a skintight corset top on top of a baggy, Barbie pink button-down shirt.

Gigi opted to wear the strapless ivory corset that cinched in her tiny waist and underneath she wore a long-sleeve, bubblegum pink button-down shirt that hung off one shoulder. She styled the shirts with a pair of high-waisted, baggy straight-leg white pants, pointed-toe pink pumps, a Miu Miu Wander Matelasse Nappa Leather Mini Hobo Bag, and layered gold choker necklaces.

As for her glam, Gigi threw her blonde hair up into a slicked back bun while a sultry smokey eye, thick black cat-eye liner, and a matte brown lip completed her look.

Gigi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was out the day before wearing a head-to-toe bright red ensemble. She threw on a tiny spaghetti strap Simon Miller Resort 2023 Tank with matching high-waisted Flared Pants and accessorized with a pair of Tejesta Jpg Matte Yellow Gold sunglasses, Off-White A- Nike Air Jordan 2 Low White and Varsity Red sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton Pochette Volga Monogram Rouge.

Aside from this look, she was out the day before wearing a tight white tank top with a pair of low-rise, super baggy and distressed Danielle Guizio Vintage 105 Jeans with a blue trucker hat, black sunglasses, white Reebok Club C Sneakers, and a Prada Spring 2018 Etiquette Comic Print Bag.