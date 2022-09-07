Gigi Hadid Rocks Corset & Barbie Pink Shirt At Brand Launch Party: Photos

Gigi Hadid looked fabulous when she rocked a tight white corset top on top of a pink button-down shirt at the launch of her new clothing brand.

By:
September 7, 2022 11:04AM EDT
gigi hadid
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Iggy Azalea was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening, as she made a stop for Frozen Greek Yogurt . The stylish rapper wore a Vivienne Westwood Corset, and Jacket along with a Bold Christian Dior Statement necklace . She wore a black face mask to stay safe , and carried a Dior Saddle bag , to complete her stylish look. She took to instagram today to deny any involvement in a lawsuit directed at French Montana's Brother, who hit a man with a car that belonged to Azalea. 22 Jul 2020 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690320_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid pictured attending Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence launch dinner at Le Chalet at Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5339047 060922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Camila Cabello leaving BBC Radio 1 and arriving at a Japanese Restaurant in Central London. 24 Mar 2022 Pictured: Camila Cabello. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA841454_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid was the hostess with the mostess at the launch party of her new clothing brand, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on Sept. 6. The 27-year-old looked amazing when she wore a skintight corset top on top of a baggy, Barbie pink button-down shirt.

gigi hadid
Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous in a strapless ivory corset on top of a pink button-down shirt with baggy white pants at the launch party of her new clothing brand, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on Sept. 6. (Jose Perez / SplashNews.com)

Gigi opted to wear the strapless ivory corset that cinched in her tiny waist and underneath she wore a long-sleeve, bubblegum pink button-down shirt that hung off one shoulder. She styled the shirts with a pair of high-waisted, baggy straight-leg white pants, pointed-toe pink pumps, a Miu Miu Wander Matelasse Nappa Leather Mini Hobo Bag, and layered gold choker necklaces.

As for her glam, Gigi threw her blonde hair up into a slicked back bun while a sultry smokey eye, thick black cat-eye liner, and a matte brown lip completed her look.

Gigi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was out the day before wearing a head-to-toe bright red ensemble. She threw on a tiny spaghetti strap Simon Miller Resort 2023 Tank with matching high-waisted Flared Pants and accessorized with a pair of Tejesta Jpg Matte Yellow Gold sunglasses, Off-White A- Nike Air Jordan 2 Low White and Varsity Red sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton Pochette Volga Monogram Rouge.

Aside from this look, she was out the day before wearing a tight white tank top with a pair of low-rise, super baggy and distressed Danielle Guizio Vintage 105 Jeans with a blue trucker hat, black sunglasses, white Reebok Club C Sneakers, and a Prada Spring 2018 Etiquette Comic Print Bag.

More From Our Partners

ad