Rege Jean-Page & GF Emily Brown Leave Venice In Rare Photos Together

Rege-Jean Page and Emily Brown left for the Venice airport on Tuesday and wore matching black and blue outfits.

September 6, 2022 5:17PM EDT
Image Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Rege-Jean Page, 34, and Emily Brown were the cutest couple during their latest outing. The lovebirds were spotted leaving for Venice airport on Sept. 6 in similar outfits. He wore a black t-shirt and blue pants and she wore a black blazer over a graphic tee and blue jeans.

Rege-Jean Page & Emily Brown headed to the Venice airport. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

The actor and beauty also both wore sunglasses and she had her blonde hair pulled up into a bun with some strands hanging down alongside her face. They were in Italy for the 2022 Venice Film Festival, which brought out a lot of celebs for some epic film premieres. Rege-Jean attended the red carpet of the White Noise premiere.

Another photo of Rege-Jean during his latest outing. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Since Rege-Jean and Emily have rarely been photographed together since the beginning of their romance, their latest sighting is pretty memorable. The last time they were seen together was in July at Wimbledon. They were also spotted on a date night earlier in the year.

Although it’s not exactly clear how long Rege-Jean and Emily have been dating, they were first seen in public together in Feb. 2021 and have managed to keep their relationship pretty private. During the first outing, they were seen snuggling on the streets of London, England, so it definitely seemed that they were already close at that point. Reports have stated that they first started being more than friends in 2020.

When Rege-Jean is not getting attention for his relationship status, he’s doing so for his acting projects. The Bridgerton star was recently in the headlines for speculation that the popular Netflix series was thinking about recasting his beloved character, Simon Bassett. “They’re free to do as they like,” he told Variety at the premiere of his new action movie The Gray Man on July 13. He also explained that he and Shonda Rimes, one of the executive producers of Bridgerton, “had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

