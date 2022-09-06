Mariah Hugs Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, At Amusement Park As Nick Cannon Prepares For New Baby

As Nick Cannon readies to become a father for a shockingly tenth time, Mariah Carey had ‘the best time’ hitting up Cedar Point with her and Nick’s twins.

With how things are going, Nick Cannon will have to charter a bus to take all his kids for a day at a theme park. His ex, Mariah Carey, didn’t have such a problem when she took her and Nick’s kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, to Cedar Point Amusement Park on Sept. 5. “Had the best time,” Mariah, 53, captioned an Instagram gallery she posted on Labor Day. In the first photo, the music icon stood next to her 11-year-old twins. In the second photo, the three stood underneath a roller coaster at night, with Mariah hugging both of her babies close. Mariah added that while she had fun, “Never again with the heels though!”

“Brrrruhahaha Come on now… you know h the New Yorker thing throwing flats into the bag!” commented Debbie Gibson, adding that her trick “is jazz shoes. You can fold em and put ‘em in your pocket.” DJ Suss One said, “The family!! Miss you guys!!” Legendary music producer Jimmy Jam revealed that he was a roller coaster connoisseur. “Most roller coasters in one park,” he added, “Went there for an American Coaster Enthusiast event a lifetime ago.” “WITH THE HEELS! WHAT A LEGEND,” added one fan, while another wrote, “It’s you having a wardrobe change at the park.”

The only wardrobe change Nick Cannon, 41, will be dealing with in the foreseeable future is diaper changes. On Aug. 24, Nick shared a maternity shoot with model Brittany Bell, announcing that they were expecting his tenth child…as he currently awaits his ninth baby with model Abby De La Rosa (with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion.) In June, Nick and Bre Tiesi welcomed Legendary Love, his eighth child. Nick and Brittany share two kids: son Golden, 5, and 1-year-old Powerful Queen.

At the start of September, Abby, 31, revealed that Nick had purchased her and their twins a house. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she captioned a video of the one-year-old toddlers running around an unfurnished room. Nick responded in the comments section. “You are more than welcome! It’s the least I can do,” he wrote. “Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!!”

