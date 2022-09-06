Jessica Biel Sizzles In Animal Print Bikini, Kisses Justin Timberlake On Beach Day In Italy: Photo

Jessica Biel, 40, and her husband, Justin Timberlake, 41, proved that summer is certainly for lovers while they hit the beach in Tuscany on Sept. 5. The celebrity couple was spotted out enjoying some quality time together, as they shared plenty of kisses while they swam on the Italian coast, according to The Daily Mail. And although summer is coming to a close, these two are clearly not done vacationing quite yet!

For the summer swim, the Candy actress wowed in a leopard print two-piece swimsuit that gave onlookers a cheeky view of her backside. The bikini bottoms were also high-waisted, making the 5’7″ mom-of-two look extra stunning. Jessica also kept her look ocean-friendly with minimal jewelry that included earrings, gold-layered necklaces, and her wedding ring. And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebrity vacation without a pair of oversized sunglasses to block out the sun!

Even though Jessica showed off her sexy bikini, Justin was a bit more covered up for the vacation hangout. The “SexyBack” singer wore blue swim trunks along with a long-sleeve wetsuit top while on his swim. JT was also spotted wearing his gold wedding band and a pair of orange sunglasses. The adorable couple appeared to be enjoying some one-on-one romantic time while on their Italian getaway. Jessica could not keep her hands off her handsome hubby since she was pictured giving him kisses throughout the day.

In some of the photos, the pair were spotting swimming in the ocean together while making out. Talk about multitasking! And they were also spotted smooching on some lounge chairs while they took a break from their swim. The hot mama was also seen grabbing two cocktails for herself and her leading man. But our favorite snapshot has to be the one of Jessica stretched out like a starfish while she floated peacefully in the water.

The sweet summer trip comes just two months after both of them took a trip to Paris, France. She shared a loving photo of them in front of the Eiffel Tower on July 1 with the caption, “You have croissants AND Women’s Rights? Damn, take me back.” One of Jessica’s fans took to the comments section to share her love for the iconic lovers. The fan wrote, “Your [sic] so beautiful Jess! And Justin so handsome! Enjoy your travels and be safe.”

And their romantic rendezvous might be a pre-anniversary celebration since the two will celebrate 10 years being married on October 19! Back in April, Jessica gushed about her long-time-husband to Access Hollywood. “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she said. “I just feel really proud of it.” Justin and Jessica share two children together: Silas Randall Timberlake, 7, and Phineas Timberlake, 2.