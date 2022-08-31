Nick Cannon’s Pregnant Partner Brittany Bell Rocks Bikini As She Expects His 10th Child

It looks like Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell got to enjoy their last moments of being parents of two together! The model, 34, shared a photo to Instagram on Aug. 31 to give fans a peek into their gorgeous getaway in Guam. In the stunning photo, Brittany rocked an off-the-shoulder white bikini and kneeled in crystal clear water in front of a cliff covered in lush green vegetation. Brittany closed her eyes and turned to the side as she soaked in the sun with her hands in her hair, leaving her baby bump on full display.

“More photos coming soon,” she began in her caption. “The sun hits different in Guam when the spirit of your mother’s ancestors surround you.” Nick, 41, commented on the photo and teased her about not getting photo credit, so the expecting mom added, “(ps. No filter needed.. and it’s safe to say my photographer is a professional … )” at the end of the caption. She also tagged him in the corner of the photo so it was clear he was behind the gorgeous snapshot.

Brittany also took to her Instagram Story to share a memory from the trip, which featured her and Nick’s 1-year-old daughter Ryder getting ready to cruise on a jet ski. “Once upon an island,” Brittany wrote over the photo. “Look at my Ruff Ryder. She is fearless!!!”

It appears as though the vacation happened at some point over the last few weeks, as the former pageant queen showed she wasn’t actually in Guam on Wednesday by celebrating her first day of doctorate school. “We are doing this!!! Doctorial program … long day: 1 class down 2 to go,” she wrote over a video of herself walking outside in a pink top.

Nick and Brittany announced their pregnancy on Aug. 24 via an adorable video composed of behind-the-scenes clips from the lovebirds’ maternity shoots. “Time Stopped and This Happened…” Nick captioned the compilation video. The adorable video featured the pair posing in a formal photoshoot venue with Brittany wearing nothing but a sheer sheet and them playing around in a white bed surrounded by roses. Nick and Brittany smiled and laughed together and were joined by their two kids, Ryder and their 4-year-old son, Golden.

Nick is expecting his ninth baby with model Abby De La Rosa, who announced her pregnancy in June. She also shares 1-year-old twins Zillion and Zion with the singer and television host. Nick welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in June. In June 2021, Nick had a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, Zen died at just five months old due to brain cancer. Nick, of course, also has 111-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The two babies on the way for Nick do not come as a surprise, as he said the “stork is on the way” when responding to rumors that he will have three more kids in 2022 while on the Lip Service podcast in June. Although he previously considered getting a vasectomy, it doesn’t look like Nick plans to stop expanding his family any time soon.