‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Gets Upsetting News About Son Izaiah

On the August 30 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the moms were invited to LA for a photo shoot. And while mostly everyone was excited to get together — especially because they were all invited to attend the Teen Mom 2 reunion as well — a misunderstanding over some text messages led to a fight that pitted Kayla Sessler and Rachel Beaver against each other.

As you can see in the text messages that Kayla shared online, via the slideshow below, Rachel was apprehensive about going to LA because it was her 20th birthday and she didn’t want to miss out on having fun. She said she wasn’t happy with the way the show had been portraying her, so she didn’t feel she owed anyone anything, including her co-stars. That caused a huge fight with Kayla, Kiaya and Brianna Jaramillo teaming up against Rachel and Madisen Bieth, who told the girls to go take care of their kids instead of causing drama. It was a comment that infuriated everyone, but fortunately, when they all came together in LA, the moms worked things out and decided to move forward peacefully.

The drama didn’t end for Kayla, though. While in LA, she got some upsetting news about her son, Izaiah, which furthered the rift between her and Luke’s family. Apparently, Izaiah, who is 4 years old, was screaming and wearing a diaper when Kayla’s mom picked him up from Luke’s sister’s house. Then, back at home, Izaiah told Kayla’s mom that he had an accident, which led to Luke’s sister allegedly hitting him and putting a diaper on him. Luke’s sister denied that ever happened, but Kayla was so upset that she told Luke she doesn’t feel comfortable sending Izaiah back to their house in the future. And he agreed, which they both said was a shame since he had been working on fixing his relationships with both his mom and sister.

Other than that, not a lot happened. The girls took part in MTV’s photo shoot before embarking on a fun sunset boat ride to celebrate Rachel’s birthday. And then, they all headed back to their home states and promised to get together again in the near future.

