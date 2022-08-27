Paris Hilton Supports Pal Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John: ‘The Queen Is Back’

Paris Hilton danced to Britney Spears and Elton John's new song, 'Hold Me Closer,' while on top of a bright pink car, in a new Instagram video.

By:
August 27, 2022 12:15PM EDT
View gallery
Paris Hilton 'The Leftovers' TV series season 3 premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Apr 2017 THE LEFTOVERS Season 3 Premiere
Paris Hilton arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, September 12, 2021. 2021 Mtv Awards, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Paris Hilton attends a 'Cooking with Paris' Special Screening Event to Celebrate her new Netflix Show'Cooking with Paris' Special Screening Event to Celebrate Paris Hilton's New Netflix Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Aug 2021
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton, 41, showed love for her longtime friend Britney Spears, 40, in her latest Instagram post. The socialite danced against and on top of a bright bubblegum pink car outside while the singer’s new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” played, in a new video she shared on Aug. 26. She rocked a light pink zip-up hoodie, matching pants with star cut-outs, darker pink sneakers, and sunglasses as she smiled and flipped around her long blonde hair, which was partially up in a high ponytail.

“It’s Britney bitch…and the Queen is officially back!👑🧚‍♀️💖✨ “Hold Me Closer” is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice!😍 So proud of you sis🥹💖 #HoldMeCloser 🥰 #Sliving 💘#ThatsHot 🔥,” Paris wrote in the caption for the post. 

Once Paris shared her video and supportive caption, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment. “Most supportive BFF in the world,” one follower wrote while another asked if there would be a collaboration with Britney in the near future. A third called her dance moves “cute” and a fourth gushed over how “beautiful” she looked.

Paris Hilton, Britney Spears
Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been friends for years. (SplashNews)

Paris’ support comes after she’s shared a friendship with Britney for several years. They have been photographed hanging out together more than once in the past, and the socialite showed love for the pop star throughout her struggles with her conservatorship. She even stuck by her when she admitted to not believing Paris after she revealed she suffered from “physical, emotional, and verbal” abuse while attending various boarding schools as a teen.

“I know that she didn’t mean it in that way,” Paris said shortly after Britney expressed her opinion about her apparent abuse during conservatorship testimony. “She meant when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it. What she said was, when people hear that, they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s Britney Spears, it’s Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives.’ Who is gonna believe — if I didn’t even believe Paris, who’s gonna believe me?’ That’s when she first watched it.”

“I think it was just a misunderstanding on the media’s part,” she added.

More From Our Partners

ad