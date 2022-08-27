Madonna Sticks Out Her Tongue During NYC Bike Ride: Photos

Following her 64th birthday bash in Italy, the Material Girl is back in the Big Apple and letting onlookers know she's still in a playful kind of mood.

By:
August 27, 2022 2:46PM EDT
Image Credit: SplashNews

It’s Madonna’s world and we’re just living in it! The Material Girl was spotted back in New York City on Friday, August 26 after a whirlwind trip to Sicily to celebrate her 64th birthday. Rocking a colorful spandex top, flower-graphic jogger pants and a skull baseball cap, Madonna enjoyed a bike ride in the Big Apple with some friends. To prove she’s the one and only queen, the “Like A Virgin” hitmaker stuck out her tongue in a playful mood.

Madonna stuck out her tongue during a bike ride in New York in August 2022. (SplashNews)

Meanwhile, Madonna’s BFF Britney Spears’ new duet with Elton John has the Dick Tracy star itching to drop a ditty with the pop princess. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that musicians are getting in line to lay down a track with Britney. The insider said that Britney and Elton’s reimagining of “Tiny Dancer” has “opened the doors for other artists to try and do collaborative work with her, one of them being Madonna.”

“The two of them are close friends and Madonna has been trying to get Britney to do a track with her for quite some time now, but now that she saw the doors were open, she has really been pushing for it for reals,” continued the source. “Britney has not accepted the offer but of course she has considered it. Madonna is an icon and Britney is starting to realize, again, that so is she.” The insider went on to say that the “Toxic” hitmaker “appreciates all the offers” and is “honored” that so many incredible artists are eager to work with her.

Madonna and Britney giving fans exactly what they want is nothing new for the powerhouse duo. Back in 2003, they topped the charts with their song “In The Zone,” releasing a mind-blowing video along with it. Not to mention Britney is also the perfect match since she and Madge had a blast at her recent wedding to Sam Asghari. And the Material Girl is fresh off her collaboration with Beyonce on the remix of “Break My Soul,” so she’s obviously in the groove of making music with other pop icons.

