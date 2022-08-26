Sylvester Stallone: 1st Photos Of The Actor At Movie Screening After Divorce Announcement

Sylvester Stallone, 76, made his first appearance in public after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The Rocky actor visited New York City’s AMC Empire 25 for a screening of his new movie Samaritan on Thursday, August 25. Sly wore a navy blue suit over a black button-down dress shirt and a pair of matching pants.

Sly appeared to be in good spirits at the movie theater. The event took place one week after Jennifer filed for divorce from the actor on August 19, which HollywoodLife confirmed five days later. The model accused Sly of “moving assets from marital funds,” per a report by TMZ. After news of their split broke, Sylvester’s rep Michelle Bega gave us this statement from the actor: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

After news of the divorce broke, a TMZ report came out saying that the couple broke up because Jennifer didn’t agree with Sly getting a Rottweiler dog. However, the Oscar nominee spoke out against the accuracy of the report in a statement to the outlet, where he claimed that he and Jennifer “did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.”

Jennifer was Sly’s third marriage and they tied the knot in 1997, before welcoming daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20. In his statement to TMZ, where he denied the rumors about the dog drama, Sly praised his estranged wife who will continue to be in his life. “I have the highest respect for Jennifer,” he said. “I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

The Stallone family is supposed to have their own reality TV show that is set to premiere this December on Paramount+. It’s possible that details of Sly and Jennifer’s split will play out on the show, which would give fans more insight as to why the marriage ended.