Beyonce Cuddles Up To JAY-Z & Ships Champagne On Luxury Yacht In Croatia: Photo

Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z, 52, are enjoying a fabulous vacation as the summer comes to an end. The power couple took a trip to Croatia and were pictured onboard a luxurious yacht on Wednesday, August 24. Beyonce cuddled up to her husband and they shared a romantic kiss. The “Break My Soul” singer also took a sip of champagne from a glass on the boat.

Beyonce wore a stylish yellow sun dress with a shade of pink on the yacht. She also rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings and aviator sunglasses, while she kept her dark hair up in a neat bun. Jay-Z, meanwhile, opted for an all-white look that included a T-shirt, shorts, and a bucket hat. He lovingly kissed his gorgeous wife as the pair continued their vacation in Croatia.

Bey and Jay also brought their twins Rumi and Sir on the vacation, though the 5-year-olds weren’t seen in the latest photos of the couple there. But the paparazzi did capture the family of four by the pool on their yacht this past Monday, August 22.

In those photos, the famous couple lounged on the pool deck, while their kids adorably splashed in the water. Rumi and Sir wore bathing suits and swim shirts that day. Beyonce had on a brown outfit, while Jay-Z wore a white t-shirt and pants. It’s unclear if Bey and Jay’s eldest child, Blue Ivy, 10, is on the trip with the rest of her family members.

Beyonce’s incredible vacation comes a month after she released her highly-anticipated seventh album Renaissance. The project was actually leaked two days early, but the “Bey Hive” waited until the release date to listen to the 16-song album, which is inspired by her gay uncle, Jonny, who died of complications from HIV. Beyonce expressed her gratitude to her fans in a message that was shared on social media.

“I can’t thank ya’ll enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me,” the singer said. “Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient.”