Ben Affleck Playfully Wears A Beret During Honeymoon Shopping With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck looked giddy as he playfully donned a beret while out shopping during his honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez!

By:
August 26, 2022 9:59PM EDT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck spotted shopping in Milan. A huge crowd waited outside the Brunello Cucinelli store to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds on their second honeymoon. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5334477 250822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Mimmo Carriero/IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022
Image Credit: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterst

The honeymoon never seems to end for Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, who were spotted having a great time as they strolled through boutiques in Milan! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the happy newlyweds were photographed in the luxury shops with their arms around each other, Ben rocking a casual button-down shirt and jeans, and Jennifer wearing a bridal white crop tank and matching pants. She topped off the look with a brand-new white fedora picked up during the outing, and layered necklaces.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Left to his own devices, Ben appeared to feel the urge to get a hat of his own and was snapped trying on a beige beret as he looked on with an impish expression. The duo has every reason to feel playful — they just headed back to Italy following their stunningly lavish second wedding ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate on August 20.

The star-studded event included guests like Jersey Girl director Kevin Smith, who didn’t hold back when recalling the beautiful ceremony. “I was crying like an old woman at a wedding… like my mother at a wedding,” Kevin admitted to Extra TV following the big event, on Aug. 24. “Honestly, like, one of the most romantic moments I’ve engaged with in my life, and it wasn’t even my romantic moment,” he said of the wedding, which was officiated by J. Lo pal Jay Shetty.

Kevin’s movie Jersey Girl, you’ll recall, was the 2004 film Ben and Jennifer appeared in together before they famously broke up, only to reunite nearly two decades later in 2021. Bennifer 2.0 were initially married in Las Vegas in a surprise legal ceremony on July 16. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” the bride wrote via her newsletter following the Las Vegas nuptials.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she wrote. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

More From Our Partners

ad