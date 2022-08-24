Kim Kardashian Annihilates Hillary Clinton In A Round Of Legal Trivia: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 41, and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, 74, put their law knowledge to the test in a fun trivia game for Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton’s, 42, upcoming Apple TV+ show, Gutsy. And to our surprise, Kim completely annihilated the long-time politician during the trivia game! In the clip released by PEOPLE, Hillary called the loss “heartbreaking.”

During the round of trivia, Kim and Hillary were asked when it’s okay to defend oneself with deadly force, and Kim knew the answer right away. In fact, Kim answered a lot of questions before Hillary, and the final score came out to be 11 – 4, with Kim in the lead. And although it may seem like the former presidential candidate was a bit rusty, Chelsea did reassure her mom that Kim has had much more recent studying than her. “I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary said during the show’s preview, while Chelsea added, “Kim has studied more recently than you.”

And luckily for Kim, the Clintons are not wrong! In fact, Kim actually passed the “baby bar” exam back in December 2021. The TV personality failed the exam a total of three times before finally passing. She revealed the exciting news on her Instagram at the time with the caption, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.” And it looks like all that hard work has truly paid off!

It is not a secret that the KUWTK star has been working hard to achieve her law career goals as it was documented on the famous family’s Hulu show The Kardashians. Kim was often seen studying and prepping for the tough exam on the series, and she even wore adult diapers while she prepared for the grueling exam!

The famous entrepreneur also revealed in the Gutsy show how she cried many times when she opened her results. “My kids were there every time I opened my results, and so they’d see me cry. And the last time, they saw me cry the best tears of happiness that I did it,” Kim said. And although Hillary sadly lost to the SKIMS founder, she appeared in good spirits when she told PEOPLE that she was very impressed by Kim’s knowledge. “I was also really intrigued by how well she did I wanted to put the spotlight on her – not that she needs it!”, Hillary said. The iconic politician also added that “She’s worked really hard.” So sweet!

In the upcoming series, Gutsy, which premieres on Apple TV+ on September 9, Hillary and Chelsea have meaningful conversations with many famous women to “shine a light” on those that “inspire” them. Some of the famous faces viewers can expect to see include Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Gloria Steinem, Amy Schumer, Jane Goodall, and many more!