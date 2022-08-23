Nicole Kidman Brings Back Her Red Hair In Shocking Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Nicole Kidman, it is that she can rock any hairstyle and pull it off seamlessly, which is exactly what she did on the cover of Perfect magazine. The 55-year-old brought her red hair back when she had it super long, down, and straight with blunt side bangs in the new photos from the shoot.

On the cover, Nicole’s red hair was down and pin-straight, ending all the way at her waist. Her hair was parted in the middle and featured chin-length side bangs that were chopped bluntly.

In the cover photo, Nicole wore a sleeveless, cropped pastel graphic Diesel tank top that put her super toned arms on display. In the photo, she held her arms out to the side while flexing and her biceps were seriously impressive. She styled the top with a super micro mini gray Diesel skirt that barely covered up her thighs and crisscrossed in the front to reveal her toned legs.

Nicole slayed another photo from the shoot and this time, she had her red hair down and straight but even choppier. Her hair was shoulder-length and featured tons of blunt layers while super short front bangs covered her forehead with longer bangs framing the sides of her face.

She styled her choppy hair makeover with a long-sleeve black dress that had extra poofy sleeves, a low neckline, and a super short skirt that had one long piece covering the front of her body. She accessorized the dress with extremely oversized and slouchy black patent leather heeled boots.