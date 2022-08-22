Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocks Tiny Bikini While Vacationing With Mom Madonna & Siblings In Italy

Lourdes Leon, 25, left little to the imagination while rocking a barely-there bikini on a family vacation to Sicily, Italy, on Sunday, August 21. Surrounded by her mom Madonna, 64, her siblings, and a boat full of friends, Lourdes looked like a tan goddess while soaking up the sun on “La Isla Bonita” in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The complex, yet simple, ensemble, had many moving parts to it. Starting at the top of her head and working down, Lourdes wore a pink and white fluffy fedora hat which partially covered up her waist-length reddish hair. Lourdes’s bikini top was quite small. Purple and blue pastels were splashed against a white backdrop of the bikini, which was cut very high.

Below the bikini top, Lourdes showed off her toned tummy which was adorned with a diamond belly ring, that hung like a chandelier over her belly button. Coincidentally, the jeweled stomach piece matched well with the jewels that dangled from her cell phone. In the photographs, Lourdes was seen looking at her cell the entire time, which only accentuated the coordinated jewels. Her nails were painted half black and half white.

To finish off the look, Lourdes wrapped a sarong around her waist, which went well with the bikini bottom underneath that matched the purple and blue splashed top. Although Lourdes was barely covered up, her “Material Girl” mom Madonna, showed off little to no skin in a long-sleeved tight white turtleneck top, black and white sarong, huge straw hat, and black sunglasses.