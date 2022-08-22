Bethenny Frankel Sizzles In A White Plunging Swimsuit While Going For A Swim In The Hamptons

Bethenny Frankel smiled while walking on sand under the sun after taking a dip in the water in her stylish one-piece and a straw hat.

By:
August 22, 2022 6:37PM EDT
View gallery
Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - American fashion designer Dorit Kemsley and her husband, the English businessman Paul Kemsley are seen tanning it up out on the beaches of the beautiful island of Barbados on Tuesday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sported a pink two piece and was seen drinking something out of a shot glass and smoking a tiny cigarette while all the while checking her phone. Husband Paul also seemed preoccupied on his phone and even took the device with him in the water! So much for unplugging during vacation! Pictured: Dorit Kemsley - Paul Kemsley BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bethenny Frankel enjoys a dip in the ocean in Miami Beach one day after appearing on the show "Shark Tank". Bethenny Frankel was on Shark Tank as a investor on Sunday (5th November). Pictured: Bethenny Frankel Ref: SPL1617461 061117 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Bethenny Frankel, 51, had the perfect summer outing over the weekend. The Real Housewives of New York City star was photographed walking around a beach in the Hamptons while wearing a stylish white one-piece swimsuit with a colorful design around the upper waist and a straw hat. She also rocked sunglasses at one point and spent some time in the water to cool off from the heat.

The beauty had her long dark hair down during the outing and wore a couple necklaces, a bracelet, and a watch. The back of her swimsuit had a plunging cutout section that showed off her back and included a horizontal strap that had the same colorful design that was on the front. She looked relaxed and content as she enjoyed the sunlight and gorgeous surroundings.

The new photos of Bethenny come around the same time she took to Instagram to share her different “Hamptons” styles. She posed in several long dresses, including a yellow, red, and white patterned one with yellow slip-on shoes, a green silky one under a white shawl and tan slip-on shoes, and a blue, white, and pink patterned one with an opened section in the bottom front and light blue slip-on shoes. The photos, which can be seen above, received a large amount of compliments and many shared their favorites in direct response to her question in the caption, which read, “Which Hamptons style are you?”

When Bethenny’s not making headlines for her looks, she’s doing so far standing up for up to her fellow Real Housewives stars. The beauty recently applauded Teresa Giudice’s unique wedding hairstyle on an episode of her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. “The hair was its own being getting married and people are like ‘Why, what, wait, how,’ and being critical, and she and her hairdresser defending it and it has 50 million bobby pins,” she said.

Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel in a white swimsuit during a previous outing. (SplashNews.com)

“Teresa started off that show by paying for the furniture in her Jersey castle with wads of cash,” she added. “So, I love the fact that Teresa is now with this long sort of massive, zootopia crown hairdo, with this lavish elaborate party that is a circus, that her dress is so ornate. She’s over 50, it’s over-the-top. Like good for her. She’s happy.”

More From Our Partners

ad