Demi Lovato Seen With New BF Jute$ At LAX 1 Day Before 30th Birthday: Photos

Demi rocked a trucker hat and black hoodie as she pulled up to the airport with her new beau Jute$. Check out the pics here!

By:
August 20, 2022 2:32PM EDT
Demi Lovato and Jutes stop by Lavo in NYC. Pictured: Demi Lovato,Jutes Ref: SPL5332975 160822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights, No Romania Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Looks like Demi Lovato is going from strength to strength with her new beau Jute$ (real name Jordan Lutes). The loved-up pair were spotted taking their red-hot romance to LAX on Friday, August 19 one day before the pop star’s 30th birthday. Demi, who recently started using she/her pronouns again, rocked a trucker hat and a black hoodie while arriving to the airport, as Jute$ twinned in a similar outfit. No word yet on if they were planning on something special for Demi’s big day, but HollywoodLife will keep you posted!

Demi Lovato was spotted at LAX with her new beau Jute$ in August 2022. (BACKGRID)

A birthday blowout is quite possible, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that life is going swimmingly for the picture-perfect pair. “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan,” the insider explained. “She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels.” The source added, “She would love to see this relationship continue to grow but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on things. She is loving every minute of the journey and can’t wait to see where things go.”

Another source went on to give an insight how Demi and Jute$ struck up a romance. “They met at the start of the year through music, he’s been producing and writing for her and at first it was just a friendship but then it turned into more,” the insider detailed. “She’s become friends with all of his friends too and they have a lot of fun together.”

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Jute$ are going from strength to strength. (BACKGRID)

Demi is certainly living her best life at the moment, which is great to hear after the struggles she had with substance use disorder and a near fatal overdose. The former X-Factor judge just released her eighth studio album called HOLY FVCK and is getting rave reviews for taking on different genres of music on it. She’s also preparing to make the promotional rounds for the album.

