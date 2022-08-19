‘The Family Chantel’ Preview: Pedro Goes To See A Divorce Lawyer

It’s been a couple of weeks since Pedro set his “separation boundary” with Chantel. “It’s not working,” Pedro admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 22 episode of The Family Chantel.

He continues, “Chantel no give me the space that I’m asking for. She try to knock on my door, not let me sleep. She sometime get, you know, very angry.”

Pedro claims that when he opens up the door Chantel will cry for a moment, and then she’ll get angry. He wonders if she’s just trying to manipulate him.

Pedro decides to go see a divorce attorney. He wants to learn all his options about filing for separation. But that’s not all. He wants to learn “more about divorce.”

The lawyer specializes in immigration, so she’s perfect for Pedro. He explains his visa and green card situation to his lawyer. She tells him that “divorce does not change the financial obligation” since Chantel filed an affidavit of support for 10 years.

Pedro stresses that he doesn’t want to “take everything” from Chantel. He would want to split things 50/50 with her. The lawyer’s initial thoughts are that Pedro is “entitled to certain things regardless of your immigration status.” She thinks it’s important that Pedro knows his rights and understands what he can and cannot get if he files for divorce.

Once Chantel finds out about this meeting, she is not going to be happy. Pedro and Chantel have been having consistent problems with their marriage lately. “I miss marriage the way it was before,” Pedro admitted in a previous episode. “Less problems. I was super attracted to her. She was a sweetheart, beautiful body, beautiful eyes, you know. We had a good physical connection, yeah. Strong physical connection. Maybe that’s all we have, in the beginning.” The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.