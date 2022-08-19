‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage Of Lea Michele As Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein’s Exit

Lea Michele certainly looks ready for her close up! The actress is starring in Broadway’s Funny Girl and the show just released a teaser to the highly-anticipated musical revival on Friday, August 19. Shot in glorious black and white, the clip features Lea rehearsing for the production, including scenes where she learns choreography, practices lines with co-stars and, of course, sings hit songs like “I’m the Greatest Star.”

The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson! pic.twitter.com/nQatXGOzee — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) August 19, 2022

The clip also features text reading “A star returns,” referencing Lea’s breakthrough role in 2006’s Spring Awakening. It then flashes “Hello gorgeous” and “Hello Lea.” The tweet, shared by Funny Girl On Broadway, was captioned, “The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson!”

The Glee alum is is obviously over the moon about landing the lead role in the revival of Funny Girl. The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Friday, July 5 to share a sweet snap of herself standing in front of the show’s marquee at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City. She captioned the photo, “A dream come true.”

When the news of Lea’s casting was first announced in the beginning of July, she gushed about it on social media, writing, “A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See You September 6th.”

Lea will be taking over for Beanie Feldstein, who announced on July 10 via Instagram that she would be stepping away from the show “sooner than anticipated” due to production “deciding to take the show in a different direction.” Jane Lynch, who played Rosie Brice alongside Beanie, will be replaced by Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh when Lea begins her stint.

The male leads, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes are expected to continue performing before and after the transition. It was also revealed that current Fanny Brice standby, Beanie’s understudy Julie Benko, will continue to perform the title role from Tuesday, August 2 – Sunday, September 4, 2022 and on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, Lea paid tribute to her late Glee co-star Cory Monteith on the ninth anniversary of his death on Wednesday, July 13. Cory passed away in 2013 from an overdose at age 31. Lea posted an adorable behind the scenes photo of the pair smiling, with a red heart emoji alongside it.