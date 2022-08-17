Angelina Jolie Gushes Over Working With Sons Maddox, 21, & Pax, 18, On Movie With Salma Hayek

By:
August 17, 2022 12:43PM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is one proud mama! The 46-year-old Eternals star is back in the directing chair for “Without Blood” and she gushed about working alongside her two sons, Maddox, 21, and  Pax, 18, who pulled their weight for the Salma Hayek vehicle in the assistant director department. “We work well together,” she told People on Wednesday, August 17. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt worked together on the film 'Without Blood.'

Maddox and Pax had a chance to interact with their Oscar-winning mom during the production as their gig entailed being the liaison between the director and other departments. Pax, who also teamed up with Angelina for the her 2017 drama First They Killed My Father, received an extra heap of praise, as his mom added, “[He] worked hard.”

The movie, starring Salma and Demián Bichir, is an adaptation of the Alessandro Baricco novella “Without Blood.” Angelina, whose last directing gig was First They Killed My Father, told the outlet, “The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people.” She added, “It carries themes and questions important to discuss.” In June, while filming in the movie in Europe, she said to Variety, “I’m honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice.”

Salma Hayek stars in 'Without Blood' while Angelina Jolie directed the adaptation.

Along with Maddox and Pax, Angelina also co-parents Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13,  with her ex Brad Pitt. Angelina is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is asking for the joint custody arrangement that is currently in place. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.

