Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.

The Girl, Interrupted star looked like she kept cool in a flowing, sleeveless, white, sundress as she accompanied Knox around the park. She also rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses, a black face mask and slides. She also carried a sweater around with her.

Knox, who looks so much like his dad Brad Pitt, sported a white t-shirt, dark pants and a pair of white sneakers, as he walked around the park with his mom. It also looked like the mom and son must have spent a lot of time in the Wizard World section, dedicated to all things Harry Potter. He looked like he was holding a wand from that part of the park as well as the box.

The Maleficent actress has spent a lot of time bonding with all of her six kids lately, making the most of the summer months, while school is out. Knox and his twin sister Vivienne were in Rome for their 14th birthday, and their dad had also flown out to see them.

As for Brad and Angelina’s kids, the exes’ daughter Zahara, 17, celebrated a major milestone, when the Oscar-winner dropped her off for her freshman year at Spelman college. Both parents were clearly super proud of their daughter, but of course, saying goodbye can be hard. A source close to Angelina revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that it’s “bittersweet” that she’s going away. “They have been spending some extra alone time together because Angie knows how much she’s going to miss her little girl,” they said.