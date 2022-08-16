Kendall Jenner Slays Tiny Bralette & Tie-Dye Maxi Skirt While Out In LA: Photos

Kendall Jenner always looks stylish whether it’s running errands or at an event and her latest outfits may just be one of our favorites. The 26-year-old was out in Los Angeles with a friend when she rocked a black bra and a high-waisted ombre maxi skirt, putting her tiny waist on display.

For the outing, Kendall rocked a super tiny, low-cut scoop neckline black bralette with super skinny spaghetti straps. The bra showed off major underboob and she accessorized with a high-waisted The Row Kawa Asymmetric Degrade Silk Wrap Skirt. The supermodel’s maxi was tight around her waist and wrapped around on the side leading into a blue ombre at the bottom.

Kendall topped her look off with a pair of black patent leather The Row Loafers, a black leather purse, and skinny black sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long, dark brown hair down and parted in the middle in natural waves.

Kendall has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she posted a sexy mirror selfie showing off her incredible figure in a bikini. She wore a floral Feline Rio Top in Neon Daisy with a pair of matching, high-rise Feline Swim Philo Bottom in Neon Daisy.

Aside from this look, Kendall was out in LA when she showed off her long legs in a pair of super short gray cotton shorts with an oversized blue Ksubi 4X4 Biggie Crew Atlantic and a Hermes Canvas and Leather Hac Bag.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Kendall was her gray Skims lounge set. She rocked a pair of skintight Skims Twist Pant with a matching, super cropped Skims Twist Tank that had a low neckline and was knotted in the front.