Elizabeth Hurley’s Lookalike Son Damian, 20, Snuggles Up To Bikini Clad Brunette: Photos

The model/actress' handsome son, who is a model himself, wrapped his arm around the mystery woman before they both took a dip off the coast of Italy.

August 14, 2022 2:55PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley‘s son, Damian Hurley, was certainly enjoying himself during a summer vacation in Portofino, Italy. The 20-year-old fledgling model was spotted getting cozy with a bikini-clad mystery woman on Saturday, August 13. Wrapping his arms around the red-haired beauty, who was rocking a turquoise two-piece, Damian was all smiles before stripping down to his swim trunks and taking a dip in the coastal waters.

Damien Hurley was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy in August 2022. (MEGA)

While Damian and his gorgeous acquaintance’s relationship is unclear at this point, the young heartbreaker shares many a snap with her on his Instagram, although she is never tagged. The remainder of his posts are mostly to-die-for photos of Damien in his best modeling shots.

The handsome Brit has also followed in his flawless mother’s footsteps into the world of acting, as Elizabeth has quite a credits under her belt, including Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled. Damian, whom Elizabeth shared with late businessman Steve Bing, made his acting debut in 2016 with a small part on his mom’s show, The Royals. He appeared during Seasons 3 and 4 as Hansel von Liechtenstein, the Crown Prince of Liechtenstein.

Damien Hurley enjoyed the trip to Portofino in August 2022. (MEGA)

Damian and Elizabeth are quite close, and undoubtedly became even closer after the tragic death of his father and her ex Steve in 2020. The wealthy producer and philanthropist died by suicide at the age of 55 in Los Angeles. “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Elizabeth wrote at the time. “It is a terrible end,” she continued. “In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news, and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” wrote Damian after his father’s death. “I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

