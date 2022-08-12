‘The Gabby Petito Story’: Lifetime Reveals First Trailer Of The Film About Her Tragic Murder

The Gabby Petito Story will premiere October 1 on Lifetime, marking the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Lifetime released the first trailer for the movie on August 12, which chronicles Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s murder and Brian later taking his own life.

The trailer of the film begins when Gabby and Brian, played by Skyler Samuels and Evan Hall, are happy and in love. They end up going on a road trip and living out of their van. As their journey continues, their relationship begins to deteriorate. “One second I’m so happy and in love, and the next he’s like a total stranger,” Gabby says. Gabby’s mother in the film, played by director Thora Birch, feels “something is not right” about Gabby and Brian’s relationship.

The movie, which is being released around the one-year anniversary of Gabby being reported missing, is part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women public affairs initiative. The network also created a new PSA for the movie’s rollout. Lifetime has partnered with National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which has a helpline to provide resources to women. After the film’s premiere, the documentary special, Beyond the Headlines: Gabby Petito, will air.

After Gabby was reported missing on September 11, 2021, when she didn’t return home from her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance. Her disappearance sparked worldwide interest and a nationwide search for the 22-year-old travel blogger. Online sleuths began investigating Gabby’s social media posts for clues about what happened to her. Tragically, Gabby’s remains were found on September 19. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death.

One month later following an extensive search, Brian’s remains were found at a park in Florida. It was later concluded that Brian died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Brian admitted to killing Gabby in his notebook.