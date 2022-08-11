‘SYTTD’ Finale Preview: A Bride Races To Find A Gown 5 Weeks Out From Her Big Day

A bride from Montana has traveled all the way to New York City to find a dress at Kleinfeld Bridal for her “mountain wedding.” In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Say Yes To The Dress finale, the bride has brought her two best guy friends, Peter and Clay, along with her.

The bride is “pressed for time” in a big way. There are only 5 weeks until the bride’s wedding day. The time crunch is her “biggest anxiety.” When the consultant, Mindy, finds out about the close date, it’s not ideal for her.

“I’m usually such a planner, but only a couple weeks ago I had my first fitting for my ceremony dress, and the weight was so heavy… and just, dancing is so important to me, and I realized that I should probably be looking for a second reception dress,” the bride says.

The bride wants something “sleek” for her reception dress. Her ceremony dress is a “big ball gown” so she wants something different for the reception. Peter and Clay point out that the bride should have something “flowy” for the reception.

“I’ve never been clothes shopping with Peter or Clay,” the bride admits. Clay is upfront about the fact that he doesn’t know a “ton” about wedding dresses. When asked, Clay can only come up with the word “mermaid.”

Say Yes To The Dress is currently in its 20th season. “I honestly can’t believe it’s lasted this long, but at the same time, I can’t personally see an end coming to it,” SYTTD veteran Randy Fenoli told HollywoodLife. “Every show comes to an end, but it’s one of those shows that I think is so iconic… I think to be able to create a catchphrase is just so cool. Long after the show is gone, that will be said in bridal salons probably forever.” Say Yes To The Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.